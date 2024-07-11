After her character Jackie’s fate was sealed in ice on Yellowjackets, Ella Purnell has lined up a new twisty thriller for fans to sink their teeth into: Sweetpea.

During the Television Critics Association’s summer tour in Pasadena, California, on Thursday (July 11), Starz revealed the first look at Purnell in her new role as Rhiannon, who is described as “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.”

The Sweetbitter and Fallout actress not only stars in the six-part series, which adapts C.J. Skuse’s novel of the same name and will debut in 2024, but she also executive produces.

Starz exec Alison Hoffman said of the news, “We’re excited to partner again with Ella Purnell and Sky Studios on such a fresh, boundary-breaking story. This darkly comedic tale of revenge is sure to thrill viewers, as is Ella’s performance as a woman who finds her voice and claims her agency in ways that are devious and shocking.”

Starring alongside Purnell in the series are Nicôle Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina, Jeremy Swift as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff. The series is adapted by writer and executive producer Kirstie Swain, along with Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim. Ella Jones directs and serves as executive producer.

The official description for Sweetpea is: “Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression. People walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?”

Sweetpea, Series Premiere, TBD 2024, Starz