ABC’s golden girl! The Golden Bachelorette will premiere this fall on the network, and Bachelor Nation fans are looking forward to seeing Joan Vassos get a second chance at love in her golden years.

Filming is currently underway. Host Jesse Palmer recently shared a photo of Joan on set in a gorgeous gown at the Bachelor mansion. “It’s been a busy summer…” he captioned the photo.

Following the massive success of The Golden Bachelor, the spinoff was confirmed in February 2024. From the premiere date to the show’s leading lady, get the latest updates about the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

When does The Golden Bachelorette premiere?

The Golden Bachelorette will debut September 18 at 8/7c on ABC. Starting October 9, Abbott Elementary Season 4 and ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda will join The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesday nights.

Who is the Golden Bachelorette?

Joan will be the show’s inaugural leading lady. Joan was announced as the star of The Golden Bachelorette in May 2024. ABC released a promo with Joan looking radiant in a gold sequin gown. “I’m Joan and I’m your first Golden Bachelorette,” she said in the promo.

Joan was a contestant during Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor. The 61-year-old had to leave the show in Week 3 to help take care of her daughter.

The Maryland native works as a school administrator. She has four kids and two grandchildren. She was married to her husband for 32 years before he died and applied to be on The Golden Bachelor to start looking for love again.

“If it ends up in engagement, I’m open to that,” Joan told CNN ahead of filming her season. “I do believe this process works. I’ve seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process. If it ends up in engagement, that’s great. If it ends up in, you and I are going to get to know each other better in the outside world, that’s perfect also.”

All My Children icon Susan Lucci was offered the Golden Bachelorette, but she turned down the offer. “I think I’m just a fan… it wasn’t for me but it’s something that I do love to watch,” she told ET.

Who is in the cast of The Golden Bachelorette?

The list of suitors who will be vying for Joan’s heart on The Golden Bachelorette have not been revealed yet. During Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation fans began calling for Kelsey Anderson’s dad to join The Golden Bachelorette. Mark’s wife died in 2018.

“I think that my dad is such an amazing man, and he would go through that journey really well,” Kelsey told TV Insider. “I think that it would really open him up to love again, and maybe some new friendships and new experiences. So I fully support my dad in that. I’m trying to talk him into it.”

Will there be a Golden Bachelor Season 2?

ABC has not announced whether or not The Golden Bachelor will return for a second season. Gerry ushered in a new era of reality dating when he made his debut as the Golden Bachelor in the senior citizen spinoff. The first season of The Golden Bachelor was a ratings hit, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if ABC renewed the show.

At the end of the season, Gerry and Theresa Nist got engaged and married in a January 2024 TV wedding. However, just three months later, Gerry and Theresa broke up. The couple cited their living situation as the reason behind their divorce.

Could Gerry try and find love again a little closer to home in The Golden Bachelor Season 2? It’s certainly a possibility!

