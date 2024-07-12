It’s official: Olivia Flowers will not be returning in the next season of Southern Charm.

After months of rumors that the reality star would not be back for Season 10, Flowers confirmed the news herself in a conversation with Scheana Shay on her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. The episode was released on Friday, July 12.

“I’m not on this new season,” Flowers said. “So I have a lot more free time.”

“I was super bummed,” she continued. “I got the call like, a few weeks before filming. The production company was just like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’re choosing a different path.'”

The way Flowers sees it, nothing about her life has changed that drastically. Her boyfriend Alex Williams currently lives in Dallas, Tex., along with Flowers’ parents, who also just moved to the lone star state.

“I don’t think it’s choosing a different path,” Flowers said. “My parents had just moved to Texas, and the boyfriend thing just happened very randomly. I’m really glad… like, he was the best part that came out of that year. But had I known it was working against me or making people think I was choosing a different path? I wish there had been more communication there.”

Flowers first joined Southern Charm in Season 8, during which she began dating Austen Kroll. The relationship ended just after six months when it was revealed that Kroll had kissed one of Flowers’ friends, Taylor Ann Green. In Season 9, while cameras were rolling, Flowers’ brother Conner died of a fentanyl overdose in his Charleston, South Carolina residence.

“I wanted to have another season to get to be more me,” she said. “Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water. I was looking forward to having another and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all that.”

“So yeah, I was super bummed about it,” Flowers continued. “I feel like I really gave everything I could given the circumstance, you know? Charleston wasn’t the happiest place for me at that time. My friend group had completely changed after filming, my house brought back some difficult memories. I wanted to take that beat for filming… I went from feeling pretty confident and excited for the next [season] to then being… blindsided.”

While Bravo has not set a premiere date for Southern Charm Season 10, it is likely to premiere this year. Seasons 1 through 9 can be streamed on Peacock.

Southern Charm, Season 10, TBA, Bravo