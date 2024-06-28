‘The View’ Hosts Call for Biden to Step Down After Trump Debate (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View were fired up on Friday morning while discussing the first 2024 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and Sara Haines was particularly forceful with her opinion that the incumbent’s performance was so lousy that he needs to drop out of the race now.

“It was really hard to watch,” Haines said. “And it kind of pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced if we want to defeat Donald Trump in November… I think Biden’s team saw it coming. I think that’s why they pushed for an earlier debate so they’d have time to change course if needed, but they have to act fast.”

Later in the episode, Haines added, “I hope that the people that love him would step in because I guarantee that if that was somebody I loved, I’d be up in his ear.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official who has been critical of her former boss, agreed with Haines’ position: “It was stunningly worse than I expected, the performance,” she said. “Donald Trump was a mess. He lied his way through it. But Joe Biden was so bad that it eclipsed everything that Donald Trump said… He needs to put country before his own ambition, and he needs to step aside and pass the baton.”

Griffin also made the bold prediction that, based on this performance, Trump will win in November if Biden continues to be the Democratic nominee: “Mark my words, if it’s Trump versus Biden, Trump is going to win.”

One person who was not calling for Biden’s ouster, however, was Ana Navarro, who exclaimed, “I’ve known Joe Biden for over 20 years. I’ve never seen Joe Biden like I saw him last night. It is worrisome. But to me, until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden.”

Watch the full segment below.