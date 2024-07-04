‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Reacts as Drew Carey Blanks on Stage

The Price is Right host Drew Carey apologized on Wednesday night’s (July 3) episode of the long-running game show after he “blanked” and almost forgot to give a contestant their winnings.

A contestant called Barbara, who goes by the nickname “Barbie,” made her way up to the stage to take on the Pocket Change game. Carey was so impressed by Barbie’s skill at guessing that he got lost in the moment and forgot to award her her winning change.

Pocket Change sees a contestant given 25¢ (the selling price of a car) and then shown a game board, which has spaces for the five digits of the car’s actual price and six digits lit up in circles above. The contestant is automatically given the first digit and then must guess the second digit, and so on. If they’re correct, the digit is revealed in the price and removed from the six above.

Every time a contestant makes a correct guess, they receive their choice of one of 20 cards attached to the game board, with each containing various amounts of change that they can use to “purchase” the car. If they guess incorrectly, however, the price of the car increases by 25¢, and they must guess again.

Barbie made her way to the stage for her big moment and immediately guessed the correct digit in her first guess. This should have earned her a card from the game board, but Carey was so caught up in the moment that he was about to move on to Barbie’s next guess until she reminded him.

The beloved host apologized and admitted he “almost forgot” to let Barbie collect her card, joking that she was “doing so well” that he “blanked.”

“You weren’t gonna let me have a card, were you?” Barbie said as she turned to the studio audience and rolled her eyes.

Thankfully, it all turned out well in the end, as Barbie made enough correct guesses to rack up the change she needed to buy a brand-new Chevy.

“Oh my god, I got a car!” Barbie yelled as she ran over to her new set of wheels and swung open the driver’s side door.