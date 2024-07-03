‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Takes the Blame After Contestant Loses on Botched Wheel Spin

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey was simply trying to offer a helping hand on Tuesday’s (July 2) episode of the long-running game show but ended up costing a contestant a shot at the Showcase.

The contestant in question was Roni Gardner, from San Diego, California, who stepped up to the stage to spin the Big Wheel and land a spot in the Showcase round with a chance to walk away with some top prizes.

For those unfamiliar, the contestants must spin the Big Wheel in an attempt to get closest to 100 without going over. The wheel is segmented into various values that go up in increments of five, from 5 to 100. A contestant has a total of two spins to try and get their overall total closest to 100.

However, for a spin to count, the wheel must do at least one entire rotation, which is something Roni had difficulty with during Tuesday’s game.

After her first spin, Roni landed on 90, which would have put her in a prime position to win. Yet, Carey pointed out that the wheel didn’t go all the way around, so she had to spin again. “Oh no,” Roni said.

She then spun again, but the wheel barely turned past the halfway mark, so Carey had to step in.

“Can I help you out?” the beloved host said.

“Yes, please,” Roni replied.

Carey helped Roni make her next spin, which landed on 15. This meant she was allowed a second spin. Once again, Carey helped out, but this time, the wheel landed on 95, taking Roni over 100 and ending her chances of moving on to the Showcase.

“I’ll take the blame for that. Roni, I’m so sorry,” Carey said as Roni exited the stage.

Instead, contestants Brett and Erica moved onto the Showcase, where they had the chance to compete for an array of prizes, including a new living room furniture set, board games, a subscription to Munch Addict, a 360-degree photo booth, and a brand-new SUV.

This isn’t the first time Carey has had to step in and help a contestant spin the wheel in recent weeks. Back in May, Carey had to assist a couple after they took an unprecedented five times to make the wheel spin a full rotation.