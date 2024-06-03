Savannah Chrisley Defends Donald Trump After Guilty Verdict – Fans React

Savannah Chrisley has taken to Instagram to express her “sadness” over the Donald Trump conviction, describing it as a “somber day” for “his supporters” and “anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice.”

The former president was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to his hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

Savannah, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving federal prison sentences for bank and tax fraud, appeared to believe the trial was unfair, noting the Department of Justice’s “perceived abuse of power.”

“Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump,” the reality star wrote. “Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the conviction of a former president is a poignant moment that underscores the gravity of our legal system. However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice.”

She continued, “The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain. It is imperative that we hold accountable those who betray the public trust, but equally important is ensuring that justice is administered fairly and without bias.

Savannah went on to say that she hopes “we can come together as a nation to address the challenges before us, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the principles upon which our country was founded” before urging her followers to remember to vote this November.

However, many fans hit back at Savannah, calling her out for her support of Trump, with some accusing her of sucking up in hopes that Trump becomes president and pardons her incarcerated parents.

“Awe, this is so sweet. Begging a convicted felon to pardon your parents if he wins,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“You are far from a Christian for supporting a man who is an adulterer, sexual assaulter, liar, thief, and a racist. Nothing about this makes you look good,” added another.

“Just lost me as a fan my dear. Unfollowed. I was your biggest fan,” said another user.

“And my respect for Savannah is now gone,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Whew girl! You should’ve kept this post in your drafts. Signed a former Chrisley fan.”

“A good, true Christian would not support this man,” said one commenter.

“I been the biggest Chrisley fan since I was a young girl and now it’s like I can’t,” added another.

