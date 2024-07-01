Why ‘The View’ Isn’t New This Week & What’s Airing in Its Place

'The View' hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Between the Presidential Debate and the latest Supreme Court decisions, there’s no shortage of news for the hosts of The View to discuss. But if you turned on your TVs today (July 1) you may have found there was no new episode of the daily talk show to tune into at 11 a.m. ET. The explanation is simple: The show is taking a break.

As of Monday, July 1, The View is taking a one-week break. The series is set to return with new episodes on Monday, July 8, giving hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny HostinSara HainesAna Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin some time off from giving their takes on the latest heavy-hitting and lighter news.

Re-runs of recent episodes will be taking the place of the usual programming. Here’s the rundown of the repeats:

July 1: Jeff Daniels episode from May 2

July 2: Tiffany Haddish episode from May 7

July 3: George Stephanopoulos and Robert De Niro episode from May 14

July 4: Charlamagne Tha God episode from May 22

July 5: First Lady Jill Biden and John Grisham episode from May 29

The De Niro episode made waves when it first aired after the Oscar winner slammed former President Donald Trump with some very choice words. The actor’s words were censored four times in the interview for profanity.

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg 'Spits' After Saying Donald Trump's Name – Viewers React
Related

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg 'Spits' After Saying Donald Trump's Name – Viewers React

“I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously. You read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take people seriously — Hitler, Mussolini,” De Niro said. “Who does not think that this guy is not gonna do exactly what he says he’s gonna do? He’s done it already.” He later added, “I see what a hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing he is. He’s vicious. Why will he not do that in this country? He’s already done it.” The intense interview is ripe for repeats.

Charlamagne Tha God also had some choice words for The View hosts themselves after his May 22 appearance. The Breakfast Club radio host came onto the show to promote his book, but Hostin pressed him about his lack of a public endorsement for President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. He corrected Hostin, who purported that Charlamagne said he wasn’t going to vote in November.

“I didn’t say that,” he said, adding, “I’m definitely voting in November. What I like to focus on is issues, not individuals.” He maintained that he made his stance clear to his listeners. “I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November,” Charlamagne said, later adding, “Not only am I saying I’m gonna vote, I’m telling you who the threat to democracy is. His name is Donald Trump if you want me to spell that one out.”

The View has clearly curated some noteworthy episodes to air during the time off.

