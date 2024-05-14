Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Robert De Niro had a few choice words for former President Donald Trump on this morning’s episode of The View. The actor was censored a total of four times for his language used to describe the “vicious” Republican candidate.

De Niro has never been afraid of being vocal about his dislike for the former POTUS. When The View hosts began to discuss the upcoming presidential election, the actor did not hold back, comparing Trump to the likes of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

“I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously. You read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take people seriously — Hitler, Mussolini,” De Niro said. “Who does not think that this guy is not gonna do exactly what he says he’s gonna do? He’s done it already.”

As the conversation continued, he turned his attention to avid Trump supporters.

“They might think that it’s gonna make their life better or they just want to — excuse my French,” he said, giving fair warning to the sound crew, who proceeded to censor him for three seconds.

“Those people who support him with anger and hate — because that’s what he’s about — they are gonna see,” De Niro continued. “I see what a hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing he is. He’s vicious. Why will he not do that in this country? He’s already done it.”

The 80-year-old actor continued, “He’s done everything. What more do you need? It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country –” until he was muted for another two seconds.

When the sound returned on the program, the audience was applauding and cheering on the Oscar-winning actor.

“He’s not even conceding it now. Imagine if he did actually win the election. It’s over,” De Niro said. “We’re gonna have such civil strife. All the things he says — because everybody’s now onto him where he projects what he’s saying — it’s what he wants and what he envisions the world to be, which is chaos and craziness. Total craziness.”

“If he becomes president again, he is not going to not stop being president,” The View host Whoopi Goldberg added of Trump “You understand this? His idea is to stay in until he drops dead.”

“That’s it,” De Niro agreed.

