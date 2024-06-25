‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Spits’ After Saying Donald Trump’s Name – Viewers React

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

For years, The View host Whoopi Goldberg has always made a point of never saying Donald Trump‘s name on air, so when she accidentally name-dropped the former President, she reacted viscerally – and appeared to spit.

On the Tuesday, June 25 broadcast of the talk show, the ABC co-hosts looked ahead to the upcoming debate between President Joe Biden and Trump – specifically the accusations that Biden has been using drugs to prepare for the event. The accusations have been promoted and spurred on by Trump both in speech and online. The White House denied Trump’s request for a drug test ahead of the upcoming debate scheduled for Thursday, June 27.

Goldberg questioned if such “attacks” should even be taken so seriously.

“I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this. He knows how to do this, he’s quite good at this,” she said, referring to his experience with debates.

“And you can’t refute anything with him, because he just – when I say him, I mean, uh-” Goldberg continued. Co-host Joy Behar jumped in and finished her sentence for her: “Trump.”

“Trump,” Goldberg repeated. “He tends to just–.”

Her thought came to a halt as she realized she broke her own rule, mentioning Trump’s name. With a look of what can only be described as disgust, she turned her head to pretend to spit to the side of her seat.

The audience and fellow co-hosts laughed in response. Co-host Sunny Hostin was particularly amused, clarifying with Goldberg and asking, “Did you say his name?”

Goldberg defeatedly admitted: “I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it.”

Goldberg’s reaction has since divided viewers, some of whom were appalled by her behavior while others stood by her personal boundary.

“Whoopi…you’re a disgrace spitting because you said Trump’s name,” one user commented on The View’s X account. “You’re not better than what you complain him to be.”

“I’m with Whoopi,” another comment reads. “I don’t even hate the orange felon anymore. I’m just sick of him and want him to go away.”

As the debate nears, all eyes, ears, and spits will be at the ready on the morning talk show in the days to come.

The View, weekdays, 11/10c, ABC