Get ‘Lost’ Again, Wimbledon Begins, Viral Videos of Sharks, Couples and Parents
The groundbreaking survival thriller Lost begins streaming on Netflix. Grand Slam tennis action begins at Wimbledon. SharkFest continues with a survey of wild shark videos. Lifetime launches two viral-video shows, Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes and Parents Gone Wild.
Lost
A sensation when it premiered 20 years ago this fall on ABC, the time-bending thriller from J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof arrives on Netflix, with all six seasons of flashbacks, flash-forwards and other narrative twists keeping us glued to the adventures of those who survived the crash of Oceanic Flight 815. Their new home on a mysterious tropical island is full of surprises, many verging on the supernatural, but it’s the personal stories of Jack (Matthew Fox), Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway), Locke (Terry O’Quinn), Hurley (Jorge Garcia), Jin and Sun (Daniel Dae Kim and Yunjin Kim), Michael (Harold Perinneau) and so many more that transfixed us. Get ready to lose all track of time.
Wimbledon
Last year’s men’s final, between Carlos Alcaraz (the champ) and Novak Djokovic, was one for the ages. Both are scheduled to return to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club for the Grand Slam competition, which runs through July 14, with the 37-year-old Djokovic (winner of seven Wimbledon titles) recovering from recent surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova is the returning women’s champion.
Sharks Gone Viral
We all know sharks are big business on TV, but they’re also a hit on social media. SharkFest continues with a tongue-in-fin survey of extreme shark videos, with commentary from comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee and the Sklar brothers. Followed by Supersized Sharks (10/9c), where shark biologists head to Norfolk Island, 800 miles off the Australia coast, to try to figure out why so many ginormous tiger sharks congregate there.
Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes
Real Housewives alum NeNe Leakes is well equipped to act as the outspoken guide to a series that examines the highs and lows of amorous relationships through video clips. Back-to-back episodes are followed by the premiere of Parents Gone Wild (11/10c), which shows the funny and fraught moments of parenthood as captured in personal videos.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- No Scope: The Story of FaZE Clan (7/6c, ESPN): A 30 for 30 special goes inside the gaming and esports brand.
- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (8/7c, TLC): The spinoff opens its sixth season with a two-hour episode, featuring two returning couples (Shekinah and Sarper, Statler and Dempsey) and four new pairs making the move abroad from America to China, Indonesia, Ireland and Iceland.
- American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): The Mega Warped Wall returns as qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles. Followed by the summer premiere of The Wall (10/9c), where the contestant is a college baseball coach who donated a kidney to save one of his players, teamed with his daughter.
- 2024 Copa América (9 pm/ET, FS1): The U.S. soccer team faces Uruguay in a make-or-break match.
- My Life Is Murder (10/9c, BBC America; streaming on Acorn TV): Something sinister is cooking when Alexa (Lucy Lawless) answers Reuben’s (Joseph Naufahu) call to clear the name of a private chef accused of poisoning a client.
- Star Trek: Prodigy (streaming on Netflix): The streamer is now the exclusive home of the animated spinoff about a crew of kid aliens who took control of the abandoned Starfleet ship USS Protostar. In Season 2, they’re assigned a mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to find Protostar’s original crew and rescue Capt. Chakotay (Robert Beltran).