The three shows of One Chicago—Med, Fire, and P.D.—are facing some major changes in their finales, airing on May 22. Two are losing major characters, while the third has a lot of conflict going on at the workplace.

First up is Med, and Sharon Goodwin is going to be dealing with a lot in the finale. What’s going on in the hospital is always the source of the biggest conflict for her, S. Epatha Merkerson said when she, Miranda Rae Mayo (Fire), and Jason Beghe (P.D.) stopped by TV Insider’s office. “There’s always something going on, something explosive.” In the finale, that includes a lawsuit.

“She also has to deal with her diabetes, so that will come into play because she’s not really taking care of herself,” Merkerson revealed. “And it’s a great thing that we’ve done because I’m diabetic, and so I appreciate that we use that as a part of her storyline.”

Then, on Fire, 51 will be saying goodbye to Boden, with Eamonn Walker exiting as a series regular. “Boden’s just the rock for all of us,” said Mayo. “Kidd has matured and definitely sees how if he were to move up, it would be good for the entire department. But at the same time, I think there’s a little girl inside her that is going to miss her father figure.”

On a personal note for Kidd, it hasn’t been the easiest season for her and Severide (Taylor Kinney)—and that’s going to continue. “They have a conversation that was kind of inevitable about their future in the finale that may set them on a rockier course in the future,” Mayo teased.

The night ends with P.D., and Intelligence, too, will have a farewell, with Tracy Spiridakos leaving. “Losing Tracy is an irreplaceable void, but I think that that’s the way we’re going to embrace it. And I think that’s how Voight also will embrace it,” according to Beghe.

It’s also going to be a rough episode for Voight, who’s being held and has been drugged by the serial killer he’s been so determined to find. “He’s wounded, as this serial killer likes to bleed people out. Voight is kind of dying,” Beghe previewed. “In the process of his confrontation with death, he gets to experience some things that I’m sure that the fans will be thrilled and excited to see.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Merkerson, Mayo, and Beghe about the Med, Fire, and P.D. finales.

Chicago Med, Season 9 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 12 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 11 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 10/9c, NBC