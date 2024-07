Serve, set, spike! If you’re hoping to catch the volleyball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, we’re here to help.

Below is a comprehensive list of all three dozen pool matches and the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 1: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 2: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

7:45 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Pool Play (USA)*

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 3: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 4: Men’s Pool Play (USA)

Saturday, July 28

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 5: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 6: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 7: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 8: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

5 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Pool Play (E!)*

5:15 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Group Play (CNBC)*

7 p.m. – Beach Volleyball – Pool Play (USA)*

Monday, July 29

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 9: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 10: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 11: Women’s Pool Play (USA)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 12: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

5 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 12: Women’s Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)*

Tuesday, July 30

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 13: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 14: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 15: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 16: Men’s Pool Play (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 17: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 18: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 19: Women’s Pool Play (USA)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 20: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 21: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 22: Women’s Pool Play (E!)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 23: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Pool Play (USA)*

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 24: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

Friday, August 2

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 25: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 26: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 27: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

5 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 28: Men’s Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)*

Saturday, August 3

12 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Pool Play (USA)

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 29: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 30: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 31: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 32: Men’s Pool Play (Digital)

Saturday, August 4

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 33: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

5:30 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Pool Play (E!)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 34: Women’s Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Match 35: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Volleyball, Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Match 36: Women’s Pool Play (Digital)

5 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

Monday, August 5

3:30 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s QF 1 (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s QF 2 (Digital)

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s QF 4 (Digital)

6 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

3 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 (Digital Live)

9:30 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 (USA)*

11 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 3 (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (Digital)

6 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)*

Wednesday, August 7

10 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

2 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

4 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (E!)

6 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (USA)*

Thursday, August 8

10 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

11 a.m. – Soccer, Volleyball & More (Paris Extra 1)

2 p.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

Friday, August 9

10 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Final (Digital)

2 p.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Final (USA)

Saturday, August 10

7 a.m. – Volleyball – Men’s Gold Final (NBC Ch. 519)

11:15 a.m. – Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)

Sunday, August 11