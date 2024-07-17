Trampoline at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch

Amanda Bell
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Aliaksei Shostak of Team United States competes as judges look on during the Men's Qualification on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trampoline acrobatics have been a staple of the Summer Olympics since the turn of the millennium, and it’s not stopping now. The globe’s best jumpers will head to Paris this year for the Games, competing midway through the festivities with a full day at the gym.

The sport, which includes everything from simple jumps to straddle positions to somersaults and twists, will be featured at the Paris Olympics on Friday, August 2.

Below you’ll find the exact time for each event airing and where to watch it live. (All times Eastern.)

Friday, August 2

  • 6 a.m. – Trampoline – Women’s Qualification & Final (Digital)
  • 12 p.m. – Trampoline – Men’s Qualification & Final (Digital)
  • 2:15 p.m. – Trampoline – Men’s Final (USA)

