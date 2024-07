Ping pong may be a bit of fun and fancy for the rest of us, but for those Olympians who are part of this year’s table tennis competition, it’s all business.

There are tons of games across two weeks of the 2024 Paris Olympics, so to catch every volley and drive, here’s a list of how and when to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. – M&W Singles, Mixed Doubles: Early Rounds (Digital)

1:10 p.m. – M&W Singles, Mixed Doubles: Early Rounds (E!)*

2 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64 (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

4 a.m. – Boxing, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64 (Digital)

10 a.m. – Mixed Doubles: QF (Digital)

10:30 a.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 64 (E!)

2 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64 (Digital)

Monday, July 29

4 a.m. – Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 64 (USA)

10 a.m. – Mixed Doubles: Semifinals (Digital)

2 p.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 32 (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

4 a.m. – M&W Singles – Round of 32 (Digital)

4 a.m. – M&W Singles – Round of 32 (Digital) 4:30 a.m. – M&W Singles – Round of 32 (USA)*

7:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles: Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – Mixed Doubles: Final (USA)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

Wednesday, July 31

4 a.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 32 (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 32 (E!)

9 a.m. – M&W Single: Round of 16 (Digital)

2 p.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 16 (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

4 a.m. – Judo, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – M&W Singles: Round of 16 (E!)

4 a.m. – M&W Singles: QF (Digital)

4 a.m. – Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 1)

2 p.m. – M&W Singles: QF (Digital)*

Friday, August 2

4 a.m. – M&W Singles: SF (Digital)

4 a.m. – Table Tennis, Badminton & More (Paris Extra 2)

7:30 a.m. – M&W Singles: Semifinals (Digital)*

Saturday, August 3

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

8:45 a.m. – Women’s Singles Gold Final (USA)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

Sunday, August 4

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men’s Singles: Bronze Final (E!)

9 a.m. – Men’s Singles: Gold Final (USA)

7:45 p.m. – Men’s Singles: Gold Final (USA)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – M&W Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

9 a.m. – M&W Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

10:40 a.m. – Cycling & Table Tennis (Paris Extra 2)

2 p.m. – M&W Team: Round of 16 (Digital)

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

Tuesday, August 6

7:30 a.m. – M&W Team: Round of 16 (E!)

9 a.m. – M&W Team: Quarterfinals (Digital)

12 p.m. – Cycling & Table Tennis (Paris Extra 2)

2 p.m. – M&W Team: Quarterfinals (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & more (Paris Extra 1)

Wednesday, August 7

4 a.m. – M&W Team: QF (Digital)

7 a.m. – M&W Team: Quarterfinals (E!)

9 a.m. – M&W Team: Quarterfinals (Digital)*

2 p.m. – Men’s Team: Semifinal 1 (Digital)

5:10 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

Thursday, August 8

3:35 a.m. – M&W Mean: Quarterfinals (USA)

4 a.m. – Men’s Team: Semifinal 2 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 1)

7 a.m. – Men’s Team: Semifinals (USA)

9 a.m. – Women’s Team: Semifinal 1 (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Team: Semifinal 2 (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 1)

Friday, August 9

4 a.m. – Men’s Team: Bronze Final (Digital)

4 a.m. – Golf, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

9 a.m. – Men’s Team: Gold Final (Digital)

4 p.m. – Men’s Team: Gold Final (USA)*

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

Saturday, August 10