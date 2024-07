Skateboarding is back for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After making its debut as a competitive game at the 2020 Olympics in Japan, the sport is back for four days this summer.

If you want to watch one of the hippest sports of the summer as it airs, here’s a listing of every round and where to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

6 a.m. – Men’s Street: Preliminary Round (Digital Live)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Street: Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Saturday, July 28

6 a.m. – Women’s Street Preliminary Round (Digital Live)

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Street Preliminary Round (CNBC)*

11 a.m. – Women’s Street: Final (CNBC)

Tuesday, August 6

4 a.m. – Skateboarding & More (Paris Extra 1)

6:30 a.m. – Women’s Park: Preliminary Round (Digital)

8 a.m. – Women’s Park: Preliminary Round (USA)

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Park: Final (USA)

Wednesday, August 7