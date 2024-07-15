Sailing at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch

Whereas most events at the 2024 Paris Olympics take place in or around the main stadium, the Games’ elite sailors will be heading to the River Seine to take their turn in the wind and go for the gold.

To watch every moment on the waterway, here’s how and when to watch every match.

Sunday, July 28

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff Day 1 (Digital)

Monday, July 29

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff Day 2 (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing, Skiff Day 3 (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

  • 6 a.m. – Skiff Medal Races & More (Digital)

Friday, August 2

  • 6 a.m. – Windsurfing Medal Series & More (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

  • 6 a.m. – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull Opening Series (Digital)

Saturday, August 4

  •  6 a.m. – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series (Digital)

Monday, August 5

  • 6 a.m. – Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series (Digital)

Tuesday, August 6

  • 6 a.m. – M&W Dinghy Medal Races, Kite & More (Digital)

Wednesday, August 7

  • 6 a.m. – Mx Dinghy, Mx Multihull Medal Races & More (Digital)

Thursday, August 8

  • 6 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Kite Medal Series (Digital)

