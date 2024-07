Handball is one of the grittiest games of all at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the good news for fans is there’ll be plenty of it to watch.

Below is a full list of every match airing, including how to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Thursday, July 25

3 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark (USA)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola (USA)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Spain vs. Brazil (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Germany vs. South Korea (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. France (USA)

Saturday, July 27

3 a.m. – Handball – Men’s Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia (Digital)

4 a.m. – Basketball, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Japan (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Norway vs. Argentina (CNBC)

1 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Sweden (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. France (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

3 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary (Digital)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group A: South Korea vs. Slovenia (Digital)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Sweden vs. Germany (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Denmark vs. Norway (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Angola vs. Spain (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group B: France vs. Netherlands (Digital)

Monday, July 29

3 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Japan vs. Germany (Digital)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Sweden vs. Spain (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Norway (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary (Digital)

6 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary (USA)*

Tuesday, July 30

3 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia (Digital)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Norway vs. South Korea (Digital)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Angola (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group B: France vs. Brazil (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark (Digital)

9:45 p.m. – Shooting, Handball (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

3 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Norway vs. Hungary (Digital)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Germany (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Spain vs. Japan (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden (Digital)

10 a.m. – Handball, Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

1 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Egypt (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. Argentina (Digital Live)

6 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. Argentina (USA)*

Thursday, August 1

3 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil (Digital)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group A: South Korea vs. Sweden (Digital)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Spain vs. Hungary (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Angola vs. France (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Germany vs. Denmark (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Norway (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

Friday, August 2

3 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark (Digital)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. France (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Spain (Digital)

11 a.m. – Basketball, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

1 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Japan vs. Slovenia (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Norway vs. Egypt (Digital)

8 p.m. – Men’s Group Play (USA)

Saturday, August 3

3 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands (Digital)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Spain vs. France (Digital)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Angola (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Germany (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Denmark vs. South Korea (Digital)

10 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Denmark vs. South Korea (USA)*

Sunday, August 4

3 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Sweden vs. Japan (Digital)

5 a.m. – Men's Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina (CNBC)

8 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. France (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. Norway (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Spain vs. Croatia (Digital)

8:45 p.m. – Men’s Group Play (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

6:15 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal (E!)*

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 (Digital)

10:45 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal (USA)*

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

3:30 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (Digital)

9 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)*

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 (USA)*

10:15 a.m. – Water Polo, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

9 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal (USA)*

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

Thursday, August 8

10:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal 1 (Digital)

4 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (E!)*

Friday, August 9

10:30 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal 1 (Digital)

3:30 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

10:30 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal (USA)

11:30 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal (USA)*

Saturday, August 10

4 a.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)

9 a.m. – Women’s Gold Final (USA)

8 p.m. – Women’s Gold Final (USA)*

Sunday, August 11