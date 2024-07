Be “en garde” for this Summer Olympics. Fencing is one of the sharpest sports in the 2024 Paris Games, and if you don’t want to miss a single strike, here’s how to watch every match.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

4 a.m. – Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Eliminations (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

5 p.m. – Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (USA)

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Eliminations (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Eliminations (E!)

1 p.m. – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

3:45 p.m. – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (CNBC)

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Eliminations (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Eliminations (E!)

1 p.m. – Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital Live)

5 p.m. – Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)*

Tuesday, July 30

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Team Epee Eliminations (Digital)

10:30 a.m. – Team Epee Semifinals (E!)

12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

4:30 p.m. – Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)*

8 p.m. – Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (USA)*

11:20 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Wednesday, July 31

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Team Sabre Eliminations (Digital)

9:50 a.m. – Fencing, Archery (USA)

12:20 p.m. – Archery, Fencing & More (Paris Extra 2)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

4:30 p.m. – Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)*

Thursday, August 1

5:50 a.m. – Women’s Team Foil Eliminations (Digital)

1:10 p.m. – Women’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital Live)

1:25 – Women’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)*

Friday, August 2

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Team Epee Eliminations (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

5:15 p.m. – Men’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)*

Saturday, August 3

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Team Sabre QF (E!)

7 a.m. – Women’s Team Sabre Eliminations (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (E!)

Sunday, August 4