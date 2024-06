If you don’t want to miss a single paddle stroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, you’re in luck. Here we’ve broken down every single heat of canoeing competition at the Summer Olympics.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. – Slalom: Men’s Canoe & Women’s Kayak Heats (Digital)

12 p.m. – Slalom: Women’s Kayak Heats (E!)

9:30 p.m. – Slalom: Men’s Canoe Heats (USA)

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Women’s Kayak Semifinal (Digital)

11:35 a.m. – Slalom: Women’s Kayak Final (USA)

Monday, July 29

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semifinal (Digital)

11 a.m. – Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semi, Final (E!)

8 p.m. – Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semi, Final (USA)*

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. – Slalom: Men’s Kayak & Women’s Canoe Heats (Digital)

4 p.m. – Slalom – Men's Kayak, Women's Canoe Heats (E!)

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Women’s Canoe Semifinal (Digital)

11:25 a.m. – Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (USA)*

8 p.m. – Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (USA)*

Thursday, August 1

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Men’s Kayak Semifinal (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Canoeing – Slalom: Men’s Kayak Final (E!)

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trials (Digital)

12 p.m. – Slalom – Kayak Cross Heats (USA)

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Kayak Cross Round 1 (USA)

11:45 a.m. – Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats (USA)

12:05 p.m. – Slalom: Kayak Cross Repechages (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats (USA)

10:45 a.m. – Slalom: Women’s Kayak Cross Heats (E!)

Monday, August 5

9:30 a.m. – Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s K-4, C-2,K-2 Sprint: Heats (Digital)

7:10 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s C-2, K-2 Sprint, QF (Digital)

10:45 – Spring: Canoe, Kayak Heats (E!)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Canoeing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Heats (Digital)

4 a.m. – Canoeing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

7:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Spring: K-1, QF, & More (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Heats (USA)

Thursday, August 8

4:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s K-4 Spring & More (Digital)

6:40 a.m. – Men’s C-2, Men’s & Women’s K-4 Sprint: Finals (Digital)

7 a.m. – Spring: Canoe, Kayak, Semi, Finals (E!)

Friday, August 9

4:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s C-2, K2 Sprint: SF (Digital)

6:40 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s K2, C-2 Sprint, Finals & More (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Spring: Canoe, Kayak Finals (E!)

Saturday, August 10