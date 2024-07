Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, there’ll be dozens of boxing bouts that’d usually cost pugilism fans a pretty penny on pay-per-view providers. The best of the best from all weight divisions will venture into the right throughout the Summer Olympics, and we’ve got a full list of every airing on TV, streaming, and digital devices right here.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Bantam (R32), Men’s Light (R32), & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Light (R32), Men’s Middle (R32), & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – Women’s Bantam Eliminations & More (CNBC)

Sunday, July 28

4 a.m. – Boxing, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

5 a.m. – Men’s Heavy (R16), Women’s Fly & Welter (R32), & More (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Feather (R32), Women’s Welter (R32), & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Men’s Heavy (R16), Women’s Fly & Welter (R32), & More (Digital)

4:45 p.m. – Elimination Bouts (CNBC)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Monday, July 29

4 a.m. – Judo, Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

5 a.m. – Men’s Super Heavy (R16), W Light (R16) & More (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Light (R16), Men’s Super Heavy (R16) & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Light (R16), Men’s Super Heavy (R16), & More (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

4 a.m. – Boxing, Shooting & More (Paris Extra 2)

5 a.m. – Men's Fly & Middle (R16), Women's Feather (R32) & More (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Fly & Middle (R16), Women’s Bantam (R16) & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Men’s Middle (R16), Women’s Bantam (R16) & More (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

5 a.m. – Women’s Middle (R16), Men’s Feather (R16), & More (Digital)

9:20 a.m. – Women’s Light (QF), Men’s Welter (R16), & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Light (QF), Men’s Feather (R16), & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Thursday, August 1

5 a.m. – Women’s Welter (R16), Men’s Heavy (QF), & More (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Bantam (QF), Men’s Light (QF), & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Men’s Heavy (QF), Women’s Bantam (QF), & More (Digital)

4:45 p.m. – Men’s Light QF & More (USA)

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Super Heavy (QF), Women’s Feather (R16), & More (Digital)

2 p.m. – Men’s Super Heavy (QF), Men’s Fly (QF), & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – Men’s Fly QF & more (USA)

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Feather (QF), Women’s Light (SF), & More (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – Men’s Feather QF & More (CNBC)

2 p.m. – Women’s Light (SF), Men’s Welter (QF), & More (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Men’s QF (CNBC)

10 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Boxing & More (Paris Extra 1)

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. – Equestrian, Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

5 a.m. – Men’s Middle (SF), Women’s Bantam (SF) & More (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Men’s Middle, Women’s Bantam Semifinals & More (CNBC)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Heavy (SF), Women’s Bantam (SF), & More (Digital)

4 p.m. – Men’s Middle, Women’s Bantam SF & More (CNBC)

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 p.m. – Women’s Light (Final), Men’s Welter (SF), & More (Digital)

10 p.m. – Women’s Light (Final), Men’s Welter (SF), & More (USA)*

Wednesday, August 7

12 p.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

3:30 p.m. – Men’s Middle, Light (Finals), & More (Digital)

10 p.m. – Men’s Middle, Light Finals & More (USA)

Thursday, August 8

9:30 a.m. – Boxing, Weightlifting & More (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Middle, Light Finals & More (USA)

3:30 p.m. – Men’s Fly, Women’s Bantam (Finals), & More (Digital)

10:10 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Friday, August 9

7:45 a.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo (USA)

1 p.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

3:30 p.m. – Men’s & Women’s Welter, Men’s Heavy, Women’s Fly (Finals) (Digital)

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

Saturday, August 10

7 a.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo (USA)

1:30 p.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo & more (Paris Extra 2)

3:30 p.m.: Boxing – Men’s & Women’s Feather (CNBC), Women’s Middle, Men’s Super Heavy (Finals)

5:15 p.m. – Women’s Middle, Men’s Super Heavy Finals (CNBC)

Sunday, August 11