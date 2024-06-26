‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Unveils New ‘Bond Villain’ Hairstyle

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is rocking a new ‘do this summer. She debuted her drastic hair transformation at the Hot Topics table on Wednesday.

Taking her seat on the broadcast, Hostin arrived with her new hairstyle: a shoulder-length bob, with dark roots and a lighter blonde ombré. She paired the new look with a fitting red lip combo.

The 55-year-old host’s haircut came as a surprise to viewers, who had seen Hostin with her previously signature long curls the day before on Tuesday’s broadcast. Her fellow co-hosts interrupted their own programming to have side conversations about her new look. Joy Behar was the first to comment.

“Is that your real hair?” Behar asked, in the midst of their discussion about weight-loss drugs.

“No, it’s not,” Hostin replied. “I actually was at a party with Nicole Ari Parker, and she came into the room with hair that looked like this. I felt like the room shifted. I was like, ‘I want that.’ I sent a picture to Matthew Yates, my hairstylist, and he said, ‘Say less.'”

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in as well.

“It gives Bond villain, and I like it,” she said.

In April, Hostin and her fellow hosts discussed being treated differently at work based on the way you look, specifically when it comes to hair.

“I will tell you that in my experience, both as a lawyer and as someone on television, my hair has become an issue,” Hostin said. “I don’t know how to blow my hair out. I don’t know how to flat-iron my hair out, and everybody realized that during the pandemic because we didn’t have hair and makeup crew, and I showed up like this.”

Hostin continued, “I’ve been told many times that curly hair is unprofessional and that I should make a change…One day, I let the stylists blow out my hair for CNN, and I got a call from an executive that same day, and said person said, ‘You found your look. Don’t change it.'”

Following the discussion, Hostin received an outpouring of support from co-hosts and viewers alike that Hostin should never have to change her hair in order to garner more respect. The same applies here: Hostin always has and always will look fabulous.

