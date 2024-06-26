‘General Hospital’: Michael Easton Announces Shock Exit From Show (VIDEO)

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Michael Easton will no longer be appearing as Hamilton Finn in daytime soap General Hospital. The longtime daytime TV actor announced his exit from the show in an Instagram video posted early Wednesday morning.

“I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone,” Easton says in the video. “But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.”

Easton worked as Detective John McBain on One Life to Live from 2003 to 2012, when it was announced he would reprise the same role on General Hospital.

(However, due to legal issues, it was later announced in 2013 that Easton would have to exit General Hospital as his character to return in a brand new role.)

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years,” he continues. “Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family. I won’t ever forget you. And as I walk out here for the last time, and with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”

Easton’s new General Hospital character Silas Clay was killed off in August 2016. Six months later, he returned as new character, Dr. Hamilton Finn – an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist who owns a bearded dragon named Roxy. For his role as Dr. Finn, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018.

Easton’s exit announcement follows General Hospital‘s surprise news that Jonathan Jackson will be returning as Lucky Spencer later this summer. It was also announced on Monday that Bryan Craig will be reprising the role of Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital for one episode in August (though it is unclear how Morgan will return since the character was killed in a car bomb in 2016).

