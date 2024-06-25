“Press them or pass them.” Such is the nature of ABC‘s hit game show Press Your Luck.

The show, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, returns with its sixth season on Thursday, July 18 at 8/7c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo and key art. The poster, which you can check out in full below, features Banks, with sunglasses with Whammys on them and the tagline, “You win some. You Whammy some.”

The promo offers a look at some of the players of the season deciding whether to press or pass as they hope to avoid the dreaded Whammy. “Looking for fun?” Banks asks. “One press is all it takes.” Watch the video above.

Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish Whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the Whammy, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the Whammy in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

This season, Press Your Luck will be followed by the new game show Lucky 13 on Thursdays at 9/8c. Co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, this high-stakes primetime quiz show tests contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.

Press Your Luck is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Press Your Luck, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, July 18, 8/7c, ABC