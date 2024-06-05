‘Boy Meets World’ Star Trina McGee Reveals How She Got Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee is thrilled to be pregnant with her fourth child at age 54. The actress says she was a year into menopause. Now she is explaining how she came to conceive at her age.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that she and her second husband Marcello Thedford had been hoping for a child together for years and decided to take a more holistic approach. Though they considered IVF, they decided to seek out intervention in Belize, linked to Thedford’s own “cultural background.”

In Belize, the couple worked with Garifuna shamans on natural remedies which assisted the actress in reversing menopause and successfully helping the couple conceive a child together. She took medicinal herbs, practiced a healthy lifestyle, and lived in a low-stress environment. Her shifts in daily practices came down to matters as small as what’s on the TV.

“The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I look at on my phone,” said the actress in her interview. “You know, there’s so much blood and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen,” McGee said. “I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen…Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor.”

The actress has also nixed social media as she sees the pregnancy through.

“All I’m concerned about – I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.”

On Monday June 3, the former sitcom star announced the exciting news on Instagram, “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

In the caption of the post, McGee added, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

McGee is mom to three – Ramia, who is 31 years old, Langston, who is 29, and Ezra, who is 25-years-old. She shares two of her children with ex-husband Courtland Davis and one from a previous relationship.