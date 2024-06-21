Jesse Plemons Reveals How He Lost 50 Pounds in 18 Months

Breaking Bad star Jesse Plemons has been opening up about his weight-loss journey, revealing how he shed more than 50 pounds over the past year and a half, and it didn’t involve taking Ozempic.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film, Kinds of Kindness, the Emmy-nominated actor said intermittent fasting is what helped him lose the excess weight.

When asked how he feels now compared to when he started his health journey, Plemons quipped, “Well, I’m not lugging 50 more pounds around.”

The Fargo actor, who was joined on the red carpet by his wife, actress Kirsten Dunst, revealed that the couple’s children, sons Ennis (6) and James (3), were a big reason he decided to focus on losing weight.

“I have much more energy [now] and, like I’ve said, I’ve got young kids, so I’ve got to keep up with them,” Plemons added.

Earlier this month, the Friday Night Lights alum revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that people have assumed he took Ozempic or another weight loss drug to drop the 50 pounds.

“Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot,” Plemons told the outlet, noting how he was “surprised at how quickly it was effective.”

“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” he joked. “It doesn’t matter; everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”

Plemons is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in TV series such as Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, Fargo, and, most recently, Max’s Love & Death. He’s also starred in the films Game Night, The Irishman, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Power of the Dog, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Last month, he won the prestigious Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his role alongside Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness, the new movie from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

“That wasn’t even on my radar of possibilities,” Plemons told ET. “I hadn’t seen the film until Cannes and so I was just, you know, I don’t love watching myself on screen, but I was amazed that I was able to — after the first five minutes — keep watching.”