‘The Price is Right’ Fans Ask if Show Is ‘Rigged’ After Contestant Wins Dream Vacation

Is The Price is Right host Drew Carey playing favorites? That’s what some viewers think after a contestant won a dream trip to Morocco on a recent episode of the long-running game show.

As first reported by The U.S. Sun, fans took to social media after The Price is Right Instagram page shared a clip of contestant Letitia playing the Balance Game. And some are questioning if it was all too much of a coincidence after she won a vacation to exactly the place she was planning to go for an emotional family reunion.

“I’ve been planning a trip to Morocco with my daughter. She lives in Spain, and we’re gonna meet up soon,” Letitia told Carey before taking on the game.

“So, this is meant to be, maybe? Good luck,” Carey said.

For those unfamiliar with how the Balance Game works, a contestant is shown four bags filled with various amounts of coins. One of the bags is placed on an oversized scale and then the contestant must place two of the three remaining bags on the same side of the scale to form the price of a prize.

A bag containing coins equal to the prize’s price is then placed on the other side of the scale, and if the scales balance, the contestant wins the prize.

Letitia picked the $6,000 and the $4,000 bags to place alongside a $625 bag, making the total $10,625.

Model and assistant Rachel Reynolds then put the Morocco bag on the other side of the scale and Letitia held her breath as the scales moved up and down. Eventually, the scales stopped and were perfectly balanced.

“Yes! You got it!” Carey exclaimed as a shocked Letitia started running around the stage. She then hugged Carey, who said, “She’s going to see her daughter in Morocco. That’s amazing.”

Despite the feel-good moment, some viewers felt like the game was rigged.

“Sometimes I think they just give people they like the win,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

“Funny because I think the same way also,” replied another fan.

Another simply wrote, “WTF,” with a thumbs-down emoji.

This comes after another recent episode where a contestant won the Dice Game by incredibly rolling three sixes and a one, bagging himself a brand new car.

“Those dice were definitely rigged. No way he rolled that,” one viewer wrote at the time.

However, others were happy for Letitia, regardless of whether it rigged or just pure luck.

“Meant to be,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I got the chills!! How wonderful!!!!!”

“I love it!!! #DESTINYFULFILLED Congratulations!!” added another.

Another said, “I was so happy for her!!!!”

What did you think of Letitia’s win? Does Carey let the people he likes win? Or is it all pure luck? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.