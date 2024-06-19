[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 4, “Day.”]

As of the end of the show’s fourth episode, the main characters on The Acolyte have witnessed the power of the Dark Side. But which of them, having drawn their many-colored lightsabers, will survive to tell the tale?

Here, we’re predicting which of the Jedi — and one civilian — in the Khofar forest are likely to escape with their lives, and which are likely to fall before that terrifying Sith’s red blade.

Osha

Survival odds: 90%

Of all the main characters involved in the Sith face-off, we’re most confident in Osha’s (Amandla Stenberg) survival. She’s been the show’s main Light Side character so far, and her story isn’t finished — and there’s footage of her from trailers and TV spots that hasn’t yet aired. Barring a major twist where she dies and Mae lives, we’re all but certain Osha will survive to fight the Dark Side another day.

Jecki

Survival odds: 75%

If Osha survives, we’re betting Jecki (Dafne Keen) will, too. The show has gone out of its way to give Osha a connection with another Jedi aside from Sol (Lee Jung-jae), and we can’t imagine it’d kill off both of Osha’s friends in the same episode. If Sol dies in Episode 5, Jecki and Osha could mourn his loss together.

Yord

Survival odds: 60%

It’d devastate the “Yord Horde” if the galaxy’s most by-the-book, robe-steaming Jedi meets his end during this initial deadly encounter with the Sith… but, much as it pains us to say it, we could see Yord (Charlie Barnett) not surviving. His confidence and assurance in his knowledge might lead him to take deadly risks during the fight, but his skills are likely no match for those of a trained Dark Side user. With that said, we also aren’t sure there’s a reason to kill off Yord at this point. The main reason for eliminating him would be to show that the Sith are a threat — which could be accomplished by killing other characters with a more direct emotional connection to Osha. Yord’s not safe, but we’re leaning toward his survival.

Mae

Survival odds: 50%

When it comes to Osha’s Jedi-killing twin, we think the odds of survival are a coin flip. “Day” made sure to point out several times that the Master would kill Mae (Amandla Stenberg) for betraying him, so the groundwork has been laid for Mae’s death. In addition, there needs to be a reason that the Jedi don’t know everything Mae knows — if they did, why wasn’t all of that information readily available at the start of the Skywalker Saga? Mae can’t tell anyone about the Sith or what she knows about the Master if she’s dead, and her betrayal could cost her her life. If she survives, we assume she’ll escape with Osha, Jecki, and Yord.

Sol

Survival odds: 20%

Poor Sol. While Jedi are forbidden from forming attachments, we strongly suspect his heart will end up being his demise. Too many things point to his untimely death; his adoptive-paternal bond with Osha, the fact that he’s the final surviving Jedi on Mae’s list, his promise to tell Osha what happened on the night that her coven was killed and Mae disappeared — and that’s not even mentioning the constant Qui-Gon (Liam Neeson) comparisons. If you need a refresher, here’s what happened to Qui-Gon: a Sith apprentice killed him. Yeah, we’re preparing to say goodbye to Sol next week.

All of These Background Jedi

Survival odds: 10%

There’s a reason we don’t have names for most of these characters… they’re probably not going to stick around. (As confirmed by Star Wars on X/Twitter, while we did get a Ki-Adi-Mundi cameo in Episode 4, the Kel Dor Jedi on the right in this image is not Plo Koon.) We’re guessing the Sith Lord will slice through all, or most, of them rather gruesomely.

Qimir

Survival odds: 100%

At this point, we’d bet stacks of credits that Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is, in fact, the person wearing that creepy, toothy mask. Just as there’s too much pointing to Sol’s death for it to be coincidental, there’s too much pointing to Qimir’s status as a Sith for it not to add up to anything. He apparently has a habit of quoting the Sith Code (“Peace is a lie,”), Mae’s never seen him and the mysterious Master in the same place at the same time, and he spent the show’s fourth episode lugging around a bag that seemed to be the perfect size for some dark robes, a lightsaber, and a helmet. We’re onto you, Qimir, if that is your real name. We’re onto you…

