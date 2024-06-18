Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in New York

Justin Timberlake has been arrested. He was reportedly driving while intoxicated while in the Hamptons, Long Island early Tuesday.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, ABC News reports (via a law enforcement official). Timberlake is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday June 18, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

According to reports by The Associated Press, the charges are confirmed to be on the counts of driving while intoxicated. Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately respond for comment at this time.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, on the eastern end of Long Island and about 100 miles away from New York City.

The singer is currently on tour for his first new album in six years “Everything I Thought I Was”, with two shows scheduled for Chicago’s United Center on Friday and Saturday and two more at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More to come…