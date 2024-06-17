Actor Nick Pasqual Pleads Not Guilty After Being Extradited From Texas to Face Attempted Murder Charge

Actor Nick Pasqual, who appeared in episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend over 20 times.

As reported by Deadline, Pasqual was extradited from Texas to Los Angeles, California, to face the attempted murder charge. He previously fled California and was detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Pasqual, who also served as a producer on the comedy series National Day Riff, was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent.

He allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, over 20 times at 4:30 a.m. on May 23 after breaking into her Los Angeles home. Shehorn, an award-winning makeup artist whose credits include Mean Girls, Rebel Moon, and Babylon, had previously filed a restraining order against Pasqual.

On Thursday, June 13, Pasqual pled not guilty at a San Fernando courtroom after arriving in Los Angeles the day prior. According to Deadline, he was ordered to be held without bail, with his next court date set for July 16.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

As previously reported, after the attack, Shehorn was found by her surrogate mother and rushed to a local hospital, where she spent several days in the ICU. Shehorn’s friends later set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her medical bills.

The latest update on the GoFundMe page was posted on June 9, which stated, “It’s been awhile since we’ve updated everyone. Things got real. Allie is doing her best to stay positive but the struggle is hard. There are complications that we can not release to the public at this time. But she is feeling better and appreciates the love and support.”