Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder After Makeup Artist Girlfriend Stabbed 20 Times

Nick Pasqual, an actor whose credits include How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, multiple times.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, per People, Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Pasqual allegedly stabbed Shehorn over 20 times at 4:30 a.m. on May 23 after breaking into her Los Angeles home. Shehorn, an award-winning makeup artist whose credits include Mean Girls, Rebel Moon, and Babylon, had previously filed a restraining order against Pasqual for allegedly attacking her multiple times, using a belt, breaking down doors, leaving her with a concussion, and sexually assaulting her.

As per the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.”

Shehorn was found later in the day by her surrogate mother, while Pasqual allegedly fled the scene before being detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Pasqual will be transported to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges for the crime.

“This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody,” Christine White, Shehorn’s surrogate mother, told KTLA at the time. “You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you. I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight.”

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Shehorn to help cover the costs of her medical bills. The page notes that Shehorn spent several days in the ICU, but as of Tuesday, May 28, she was moved to a different part of the hospital.

“Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery. It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination,” the update read.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.