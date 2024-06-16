Wilmer Valderrama Explains ‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2 Absence: ‘There’s No Time’

We already know that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will not be returning to That ’90s Show to play Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in Season 2 of the Netflix spinoff. Now we’re hearing that their former That ’70s Show costar Wilmer Valderrama won’t be back either.

Valderrama, who played Fez on the original Fox sitcom, told People at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Friday, June 14, that his filming schedule is packed enough as it is with his role on NCIS.

“There’s no time!” he explained. “We’re pushing 20 episodes a season [on NCIS].”

Valderrama also pointed out that That ’90s Show belongs to the younger generation of actors: Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen Runck), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Reyn Doi (Ozzie).

“This is their show now, and I think it was important that we came and pay respect to their show and have fun with the legacy of what we did,” he said, referring to his and other ’70s Show alums’ Season 1 cameos. “At the same time, it was really about, you know, now seeing them take it over.”

Netflix recently revealed That ’90s Show Part 2 will premiere on June 27, 2024, with Part 3 following on October 24, 2024. That ’70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) continue to star on the spinoff, and fellow alums Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) and Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) will guest-star in Season 2.

“It’s 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red,” Netflix said in a synopsis of Part 2. “Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

That ’90s Show, Part 2, Thursday, June 27, 2024, Netflix