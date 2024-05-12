Netflix’s latest reveal about That ’90s Show Season 2? It’s all that and a bag of chips.

On Saturday, the streaming service revealed a teaser for the ’70s Show spinoff (see below) and announced the show would return for a second season in two parts, dubbed Parts 2 and 3.

Part 2 will premiere on June 27, 2024, and Part 3 will follow on October 24, 2024.

Back in action are Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Kurtwood Smith (Red), Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Reyn Doi (Ozzie).

“It’s 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red,” Netflix says in a synopsis of Part 2. “Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

Guest-starring in Season 2 are Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) and Laura Prepon (Donna Forman), reprising their roles from That ’70s Show, and Andrea Anders (Sherri Runck), reprising her role from Season 1.

Other guest stars this season include Seth Green (playing his’70s Show character, Mitch Miller), Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison.

That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis already confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Ashton Kutcher won’t be back to play Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in That ’90s Show Season 2, and there’s no word of Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama coming back to play Eric Forman and Fez.

That ’90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Mettler also serves showrunner, and he’s an executive producer alongside the Turners, Rupp, Smith, Tom Werner, Marcy Carsey, Mandy Summers, Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein.

That ’90s Show, Part 2, Thursday, June 27, 2024, Netflix