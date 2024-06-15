Charles Barkley Retiring From TV After 2024–2025 NBA Season: ‘I’m Going to Pass the Baton’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Inside the NBA

 More

Next year, after a quarter-century on TNT, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley will call it a day. The basketball star-turned-analyst intends to retire from his television career when the 2024–2025 NBA season ends.

Barkley announced his impending retirement after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 14 — and after weeks of chatter that TNT parent Warner Bros. Discovery might lose rights to NBA games to other media corporations.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT,” Barkley, who’s been with the cable network since 2000, said on NBA TV on Friday, per Deadline. “But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.”

The former Philadelphia 76ers forward added: “I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT … I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you, Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years.”

Barkley’s announcement could complicate Warner’s efforts to continue airing NBA games after its current contract with the basketball league expires after the 2024–2025 season. The league has been negotiating a new package of rights with NBCUniversal, Disney, and Amazon, while Warner has been hoping to land a fourth package of games and considering matching other companies’ bids, according to Variety.

In a SiriusXM interview in May, Barkley said that the media rights uncertainty “sucks right now” for his TNT colleagues. “I’m worried about all the people I work with,” the 11-time NBA All-Star said, per Deadline. “I just turned 61. I’ve got enough money.”

Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England
1
How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US
Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry in 'Perfect Match' Season 2
2
‘Perfect Match’: Melinda Berry Responds to Harry Jowsey Kissing Scandal
Deon and Karen Derrico of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos'
3
TLC Stars Deon & Karen Derrico Secretly Split After 19 Years of Marriage
Hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
4
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Promo Reveals First Look at Cast
Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal of 'Perfect Match' Season 2
5
Who Is Still Together & Who Is Newly Matched in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2?