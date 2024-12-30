Will LeBron James Retire in 2025? 7 Predictions for the Next Year of Sports Media

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

For years, casual NBA fans have identified Christmas as the unofficial start of the regular season. As families unwrap presents and wood burns inside the fireplace, televisions across the country display the opening tip-off at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks challenge an Eastern Conference foe. Then, ESPN transitions into broadcasts of games featuring the league’s best and brightest stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the NBA isn’t altering a formula that has worked for years and years, the NFL is adjusting its Christmas slate.

Over the last few years, the NFL has moved more games to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Just last year, the CBS broadcast of the Raiders’ six-point victory against the Chiefs on Christmas drew nearly six times as many viewers as the highest-rated NBA broadcast on the holiday. This year, the strategy crescendoed as the league’s premier stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, challenged one of the league’s premier franchises, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Netflix on Christmas. Netflix broadcast a live Beyoncé concert with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens battling C.J. Stroud‘s Houston Texans in the background. To top it all off, the first overall pick in last year’s draft, Caleb Williams, led the Bears when the Seattle Seahawks came to town. Putting many of the league’s top stars on the world’s biggest streaming platforms on Christmas seems like an apparent attempt to own the holiday’s television/streaming schedule. And did I mention, there was a Beyoncé concert! OK, I did? Well, the message the NFL is sending the NBA is clear. Find a new holiday.