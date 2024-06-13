[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 and An Offer From a Gentleman.]

Welcome to the ton, Sophie Beckett? Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 dropped on June 13 and seemingly revealed whose love story will be at the center of Season 4. Benedict (Luke Thompson) babes, it looks like it’s our time in the spotlight.

Scroll down for a full rundown on that key Sesaon 3 finale moment and what it could mean for Season 4.

Who will be the star of Bridgerton Season 4?

A scene between Benedict and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in Season 3 Episode 8 is the biggest clue about the lead of Bridgerton Season 4. As Benedict is saying goodbye to Eloise, who is leaving with Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John (Victor Alli) to live in Scotland for a while, Eloise mentions that she won’t be gone for too long.

“Do you think mama would ever let me miss her masquerade ball?” Eloise says to Benedict. He quickly replies, “I will be there, hiding out behind a mask, avoiding eligible ladies like the plague.” The show then jumps forward several months, giving Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) time to welcome a son and seemingly bringing us closer to that masquerade ball.

The masquerade ball hint is a clear sign that Season 4 will be Benedict’s season. In An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict meets his love interest, Sophie Beckett, at a masquerade ball. They share a romantic night together, but in true Cinderella fashion, she has to run off before he can even catch her name.

The reason why? Sophie works as a servant for her wicked stepmother, Araminta Gunningworth. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood. After her father dies, Sophie is forced to work for Araminta.

Sophie and Benedict never stop thinking about their time together at the masquerade, and they cross paths again two years later. From there, their love story unfolds.

Fans had been speculating leading up to Part 2 that Sophie and Benedict’s relationship would be at the center of Season 4. The Sophie hype kicked into high gear after Coughlan posted a behind-the-scenes photo that featured a Post-It with “Sophie” written on it in the background.

The photo immediately started circulating online, with fans believing the Post-It was a clue about Season 4. On Instagram, Coughlan responded to a fan wondering if the Post-It was referring to Sophie Beckett, “Loll no that’s @sophie.burton.33’s makeup station!!”

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton?

Netflix hasn’t announced who will play Sophie Beckett in future seasons of Bridgerton. Many fans speculated that Marsali Baduza would be playing the role.

In the Season 3 finale, Baduza does show up, but not as Sophie. The British actress plays Michaela Stirling, John Stirling’s cousin and (seemingly) Francesca’s eventual love interest. In Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked, the character of Michaela is actually male (i.e., Michael Stirling).

Who does Benedict marry in his book?

Just like with all Bridgerton love stories, Benedict and Sophie get their happily ever after. After a whirlwind romance, they get married and have four children: Charles, Alexander, William, and Violet.

Do you think Benedict is the lead of Season 4? Who should play Sophie Beckett? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

