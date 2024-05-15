Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton‘s third season means the introduction of new classical covers for fans to enjoy in the Regency-set romantic drama, and Netflix has already revealed a slew of titles that they will hear when streaming Part 1.

While we await word on what tunes will make a cameo in Season 3 alongside several original compositions from the team behind this fan-favorite series, we’re breaking down all of the covers set to feature in Season 3 (so far).

Episode 1, “Out of the Shadows”

In the first installment keep your ears open for Vitula’s cover of GAYLE’s “Abcdefu.”

Episode 2, “How Bright the Moon”

Meanwhile, in the second episode, BTS gets a Vitamin String Quartet spin with a cover of “Dynamite,” and Nick Jonas‘ “Jealous” is translated for Bridgerton by Shimmer.

Episode 3, “Forces of Nature”

In the third installment, Vitamin String Quartet covers two songs, the first of which is Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” and the latter is Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever.”

Episode 4, “Old Friends

Rounding out Part 1 with song covers is Atwood Quartet’s interpretation of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey‘s “Snow On The Beach,” and Archer Marsh’s cover of the Pitbull song “Give Me Everything – Stripped Down.”

Tune in to find out what songs correspond with what scenes, and stay tuned for more news on the show’s forthcoming episodes and song covers. As fans know by now, previous covers featured in Bridgerton, as well as the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, include Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next,” Madonna‘s “Material Girl,” Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times,” Beyonce‘s “Halo,” and many more.

What song covers do you hope to hear in Bridgerton someday? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t miss these beautiful covers as they play alongside the latest love story at the heart of Season 3.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix