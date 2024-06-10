Meghan McCain Blasts Jennifer Lopez as ‘Deeply Unpleasant’ on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has taken aim at Jennifer Lopez on the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, referring to the pop superstar as a “deeply unpleasant person.”

McCain was discussing Lopez’s career with her co-host Miranda Wilkins and media personality and television producer Carlos King on the podcast, where the former The View host opened up about her negative experiences with the “Jenny From The Block” singer.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” McCain said of Lopez, per Entertainment Weekly. “I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person.”

McCain recalled meeting Lopez when she was a guest on The View back during the former’s tenure as a co-host. “She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” McCain stated. “More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

During the discussion, McCain and Wilkins claimed that Lopez had a Citizen McCain TikTok video (see below) taken down in which McCain revealed the singer was not her “favorite” guest to have appeared on The View.

“She had our video taken down, Carlos,” McCain told King, though she made sure to use the word “allegedly.”

“We’re beefing with her right now,” Wilkins quipped.

McCain’s rep told EW, “We do not know how or why we received a violation notice. We pressed ‘appeal’ and the video was reinstated in a few hours.”

While TikTok does allow users to report videos, there is no way for the uploader to know who reported the video, as the process is anonymous. So, there is no way McCain or Wilkins could know for certain that Lopez or her team requested that the video be taken down.

McCain, who served as a co-host on The View from 2017 to 2021, shared further details about Lopez’ alleged behavior on set, including how she allegedly had a staff member holding “a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage” the entire time.

“I was a host at The View; she was not nice,” McCain shared. “You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for ten f****** minutes.”

Lopez’s career has taken a bit of a hit recently as her latest album, This Is Me… Now, only lasted one week on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 38, while its accompanying tour was canceled. However, her current Netflix action movie, Atlas, is doing well, having notched 28.2M views in its first two days.