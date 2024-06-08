Will ‘Succession’ Ever Return for Season 5? Jeremy Strong Weighs In

Jeremy Strong isn’t ruling out the possibility of another season of Succession, which ended — for now, at least — after a four-season run a year ago now. But if the Emmy-winning HBO drama does return, fans shouldn’t expect to see Strong reprise the role of businessman Kendall Roy.

“I’m sure there’s a desire for more [Succession],” the actor told People at a press junket for 2024 Tony Awards nominees. “I would really pass that buck to [series creator] Jesse Armstrong. But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point. So for me, that’s something that is very happily put to rest.”

(Armstrong, for his part, doesn’t seem ready to make more seasons, telling BBC Radio’s Today program this January that his writing team had “written [the Succession characters] enough now” and that a spinoff of the series “doesn’t feel like the most interesting thing to me,” per Deadline.)

In Succession’s May 2023 series finale — year-old spoiler alert — Kendall is devastated to learn that Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), not he, will become the next CEO of Waystar RoyCo.

Strong got his due recognition more than his onscreen counterpart did: The actor won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance as Kendall.

Since the end of Succession, Strong has kept busy. He stars as political power broker Roy Cohn in the new Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, and he’s nominated for a Tony for his role as Doctor Thomas Stockmann in An Enemy of the People, Amy Herzog’s Broadway adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen play of the same name.

Plus, Variety reported last month that Strong was in talks to join the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, playing Springsteen’s music manager Jon Landau opposite Jeremy Allen White as the rock star.