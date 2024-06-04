‘Survivor’ Contestant Drew Basile to Compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

Drew Basile is returning to reality competition television, this time testing his wits on the game show Jeopardy!. The episode in which he appears is set to air Wednesday, June 19.

The Survivor 45 contestant made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 4.

Basile most recently competed as one of 18 contestants on CBS’ Survivor Season 45, placing sixth overall. A college graduate from the University of Pennsylvania where he studied English and Philosophy, the 23-year-old was (perhaps fittingly) named the season’s “know-it-all.” Praised as a strong strategist, he often had a handle on the majority vote, until he was voted out after a shocking switch by one of his fellow contestants. Basile even identified himself as a “nerd” throughout the season.

Basile, believed to be the first to appear on both competition shows, is currently pursuing his masters in English Literature at the University of Oxford in England.

In January this year, Jeopardy! champion Juveria Zaheer was revealed to be the sister of Survivor 42 contestant Omar Zaheer, who was regarded as a strategic threat and an “evil mastermind.” Juveria won the first finals of the Second Chance tournament, taking home a total of $70,800.

Long-time Survivor host Jeff Probst has also appeared on both shows, albeit hasn’t competed in both. Probst competed in Celebrity Jeopardy! in both 2001 and 2003.

Fans of both shows have taken to social media to express their excitement for Basile.

“What can’t he do!,” wrote one user. “Congrats Drew, can’t wait to watch.”

“ON BRAND,” wrote another user.

“I expect he’s going to do quite well,” expressed another fan.

At Penn, Basile worked as an acquisition intern at Penn’s Press Incorporated and as a researched for Your Lange My Ear, a Russian-language poetry symposium. Basile is originally from Birmingham, Mich., but currently lives in Philadelphia.

Jeopardy, Weekdays, Check your local listings