More than a decade after the last bit of blood was spilled on the Hostel movie franchise, the story is now moving to television.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Eli Roth, Chris Biggs, and Mike Fleiss are all returning to the land of masked torturers for another round — this time on the small screen and with Paul Giamatti in tow.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far about the Hostel show.

What will the Hostel TV show be about?

According to THR, the project is being billed as a “modern adaptation” of the story as well as an “elevated thriller” and “reinvention” of the franchise.

For the uninitiated, Hostel‘s three films centered on a group of tourists who are kidnapped, sold, and tortured by wealthy Europeans who paid handsome sums to viciously attack them in dark cave chambers. The first film hit theaters in 2005 and was quickly followed up by two sequels in 2007 and 2011. Roth wrote and directed Hostel and Hostel: Part II, while Weiss wrote the script for Part III, and Scott Spiegel directed.

For the TV show, THR reports that Roth will direct and co-write the script with Briggs.

Who will star in the Hostel TV show?

Paul Giamatti has been tapped to star in an undisclosed role. Perhaps uncoincidentally, Giamatti first met Roth while he was filming the first Hostel movie in Prague, where the actor was on location shooting his work for The Illusionist.

“We talked about me actually killing somebody in that movie but it never panned out,” Giamatti said to EW in 2013. While it’s unknown if he’ll portray one of the killers or the victims in this new iteration, clearly, he’ll have a significant part in the TV series. Giamatti subsequently expressed an interest in adding “more horror” to his already-impressive resume.

Where can I watch the Hostel TV show?

Currently, there is no broadcast, cable, or streaming network attached to the project, according to THR‘s reporting, although the production company Fifth Season has created shows for several streamers, including Apple TV+, Hulu, Max, and Peacock.

What else should I know about the Hostel TV show?

This is not the first report of a new Hostel production. In 2020, there were several reports that the film franchise was being rebooted, and in 2023, Roth confirmed his interest in returning to the franchise.

“Hostel, there’s a lot more to do. I’d love to go back to Hostel at some point. And Cabin Fever, as well. They’re a part of me. They’re like my children. I feel like I’ve ignored them for too long. And I’d love to go back to them in some way. I have ideas,” he told CinePOP. “I would direct it. I don’t want it in anyone else’s hands.”

Reports of a potential Hostel show first surfaced a month ago when journalist Daniel Richtman revealed there were rumors of Giamatti joining a Hostel show.