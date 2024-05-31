Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings took to social media on Thursday (May 30) to answer some fan questions, and it turns out there is a high demand for him to compete in the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

In the video shared on the official Jeopardy! Instagram account, one fan asked the host, “Would you ever do Dancing With the Stars?”

“Nobody in America wants to see me do Dancing With the Stars, I promise. I will save you that indignity,” Jennings replied.

However, maybe the Jeopardy! GOAT will change his mind after he sees the response because fans soon flooded the comments section with demands for Jennings to appear on the dancing competition series.

“Ken we need you on Dancing With The Stars,” wrote one commenter.

“Um…I would love this man on DWTS. He needs to do it please and thank you,” added another.

Another said, “Okay seriously y’all, can we all legit start an official campaign or petition to get KEN ON DWTS!! even if he doesn’t want to.. i think he would be great and fun to watch.. (wayyyyy worse people have done it).”

“I am in america and i WOULD like to see you do dancing with the stars,” said another.

“Ken, we are begging for DWTS,” wrote one user, while another added, “I think my life would be complete if ken was on dwts.”

Elsewhere in the video, Jennings was asked about his favorite foods and the funniest wrong answers he’s heard while hosting Jeopardy!

He revealed his favorite pasta shape is “cavatappi” and his favorite Korean food from his childhood (he spent 15 years growing up in South Korea and Singapore as his father worked overseas) is beondegi, which he described as “like silkworm lava cooked over an open fire.”

And when it comes to cheese, Jennings is all about “manchego,” which he said is a “mellow, nutty Spanish cheese and reminds me of when I used to live in La Mancha.”

As for the funniest wrong answer, he recalled a contestant a few months ago who was trying to name a punk band and said, “Foghorn Leghorn,” the famous Looney Tunes character. “It’s not a bad name for a band actually,” Jennings quipped.

Finally, one fan asked Jennings if he’d ever consider growing a “70s Alex Trebek style mustache.”

“I feel like you can’t compete with Alex in any arena,” Jennings said, “but mustache, least of all. I have an old driver’s license photo from college where I do have a very scraggly mustache, and it’s a bad one. Worse than Dancing with the Stars.”

Would you like to see Jennings compete on DWTS? Let us know in the comments section below.