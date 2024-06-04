This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings recently participated in an Instagram Q&A in which he mentioned once having a “very scraggly mustache” in an old driver’s license photo. Well, fans have now uncovered the photo in question.

In the video posted on the official Jeopardy! Instagram page, one fan asked Jennings if he’d ever consider growing a “70s Alex Trebek style mustache.”

“I feel like you can’t compete with Alex in any arena,” Jennings said, “but mustache, least of all. I have an old driver’s license photo from college where I do have a very scraggly mustache, and it’s a bad one.”

After he made that comment, fans dived into Jennings’ social media post history and found that he’d shared a photo of his old driver’s license (see below) on X (formerly Twitter) back in November 2019.

Gettin late on a Friday night, time for some ADULT tweets pic.twitter.com/oB9h5hsTcJ — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 30, 2019



Fans on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum reacted to the pic, firing off multiple jokes about Jennings’ hilarious mustachioed look.

“This guy sold me weed in front of a 7/11 at 3am,” quipped one fan.

“Not sure about the stache, but that chin hair is peak 90s,” said another, referencing Jennings’ goatee.

Another joked, “He was definitely blasting some Spin Doctors in his ride.”

When someone urged Jennings to bring the mustache-look back, another user commented, “How would we be able to tell him and his evil twin apart?”

There are also some funny replies to the original tweet, including, “That is the face of saying yes to buying liquor for the teenagers outside,” and, “Ken you look like the newest member of the bad posse in a 1950s western who gets killed in the first shoot-out with the Law.”

The late Alex Trebek, who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020, famously sported a mustache during his early years hosting the iconic game show.

However, judging by the old driver’s license photo, Jennings seems right not to want to bring the mustache back.

What do you think about Jennings’ old look? Should he grow a mustache? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.