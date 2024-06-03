Brooke Burke Reveals Why She Postponed Wedding to Fiancé Scott Rigsby

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars alum Brooke Burke got engaged to boyfriend Scott Rigsby in 2021, but the couple is still waiting for the right moment to walk down the aisle and make things official.

Speaking with People while hosting Operation Smile’s Malibu Family Fun Fest fundraiser at their California home on Saturday, June 1, the couple opened up about their wedding plans and why they haven’t yet tied the knot.

“[Rigsby’s] sick of me not having an answer, honestly,” Burke quipped when responding to a question about how often people ask about their nuptials. “I’ll be honest, and I haven’t told this to anyone, so we still have something original.”

Burke then revealed that they’d planned to get married last month, but the family got so busy that they had to put it on hold.

“We hoped to get married in May, and May came and went quickly,” she said, noting all the events that kept the family preoccupied. “School, two of our children turning 16, getting their driver’s license, Sierra graduating from USC. Neriah was supposed to be on tour. We finished building our home in Arizona.”

“We didn’t have a minute to breathe, let alone plan the greatest party of our life,” she added. “So, back to the drawing board, and now we need to get really busy.”

Burke shares daughter Rain, 16, and son Shaya, 15, with ex-husband David Charvet, and daughters Neriah, 23, and Sierra, 21, with ex-husband Garth Fisher. Rigsby also has two kids from a previous relationship, Lila, 16, and Levi, 12, who Burke has welcomed into their “big, blended family.”

Rigsby told People he wants the wedding ceremony to be extra special, which is why they’re not rushing into things.

“I think for us, it’s having the experience,” he shared. “I mean, the whole reason to do it, too, is for the kids and for us and the family. So we want to do it right. We just don’t want to rush into it.”

“Yeah, I’m not rushing,” Burke added.

Burke, who won DWTS in 2008 and went on to serve as co-host on the show from Season 10 to Season 17, said that all of her daughters have been helping plan the wedding.

“We started planning and scouting, and all of my daughters are really passionate about this,” she explained. “We have a pretty great idea and want to do something that’s experiential and in nature and special and meaningful and amazing.”

She added, “So it’s not going to be a small wedding, which is the reason why it requires a lot. But honestly, the season, Neriah being on tour, the kids graduating, it’s just been … we just can’t get a turn.”

The wedding ceremony isn’t the only thing that is going to be big; Burke also noted, “My dress is going to be so big. It’s going to be blowing in the wind.”