‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Celebrates Wildly Then Pat Sajak Breaks Bad News

One Wheel of Fortune contestant got a little ahead of himself on Monday’s (May 27) Memorial Day episode as he prematurely celebrated an incorrect answer.

The contestant in question was Rufus Cumberlander from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who first appeared on the show back on February 17, 2015. This week is Fan Favorites Week, which sees former contestants returning for a second shot at spinning the wheel.

Cumberlander faced off against Cynthia King from Warren, Michigan, who first appeared on the show on February 28, 2024, and Luidgi Altidor from Brooklyn, New York, who appeared on the show back on January 8, 2020.

While King and Altidor dominated most of the episode, Cumberlander had a chance at a comeback late in the game during the Triple Tossup. Cumberlander was faced with the “Phrase” category and puzzle board that read, “_ _ N ’ _ / L _ O K / A W _ _.”

He confidently answered, “Don’t Look Away,” and began celebrating. Not only did Cumberlander celebrate, but his fellow contestants, the studio audience, and even Vanna White cheered, too.

It was up to host Pat Sajak to break up the undeserved celebration, as he shouted, “No, no, no, no, no!” over the top of the cheering.

“It’s not correct,” Sajak continued, revealing the correct answer as “Can’t Look Away.”

“Everybody’s congratulating everybody, and we get to keep the money!” the long-time host quipped.

Cumberlander ended up finishing last in the episode with just $3,000, while Altidor placed second with $17,358, and King won with $19,390 cash and a trip to Europe. Unfortunately for King, she couldn’t figure out the Bonus Round puzzle and missed out on an extra $40,000.

Across the Fan Favorites Week, not a single contestant has won the Bonus Round. Will somebody be able to break the losing streak before Sajak’s final episode next Friday (June 7)? Fingers crossed!

