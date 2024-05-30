‘Wheel of Fortune’ Stunner as Fan Favorite Suffers $100,000 Heartbreak

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Following a devastating Bonus Round loss, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak struggled for words to comfort one contestant who lost out on $100,000 on Wednesday night (May 29).

The contestant in question was Larry Brown Jr. from Bowie, Maryland, returning for a second shot as part of Fan Favorites Week. Brown first appeared on the show on April 9, 2024, where he made the Triple Tossup solve of “Chocolate Lover,” which he revealed has since become his nickname.

Brown faced off against fellow fan faves Lee Mack Turner from Yoakum, Texas, who first appeared on the November 8, 2023 episode, and Laryn Nelson from Atlanta, Georgia, who first appeared on the September 13, 2023 episode.

From the start, Brown dominated, amassing $26,699 cash and a trip to Hawaii by the end of the Mystery Round. His success continued across the Express Round and Triple Tossup, ultimately giving him an episode-winning total of $34,099 cash.

Entering the Bonus Round, Brown selected the dreaded “Phrase” category along with the additional letters “B, M, D, and A.” This gave him a puzzle board that read: “_’ M / _ _ S T / S _ _ _ _ N _ / _ _ _.”

For a moment, it looked like Brown had it nailed as he confidently answered, “I’m Just Showing Out.” Unfortunately, he didn’t quite have it right and looked surprised when the timer continued. In his panic, he incorrectly guessed, “I’m Just Spending Out.”

After the time ran out, Vanna White unveiled the correct answer, while Brown could be heard saying, “Dont do it, dont do it,” realizing how close he came.

The correct answer was “I’m Just Showing Off,” meaning Brown was just one word away from winning the Bonus Round.

“Come on!” Brown said as the studio audience groaned.

Things only got worse from there when Sajak opened the prize envelope and revealed Brown missed out on the $100,000 prize.

“Don’t you do that today,” Brown said, throwing up his arms and walking off the stage.

Brown then returned to the stage, covering his face in disappointment.

“I know, I know,” Sajak said, quipping, “I didn’t know how to comfort someone who had still won $34,000.”

Sajak added, “You were so darn close; that’s what you’ll focus on.”

Viewers felt for Brown and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Wheel of Heartbreak. That was a close bonus round,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Feel so bad for the man on wheel of fortune he deserved that 100,000 dollar prize and they should give it to him,” added another viewer.

“Guy on wheel of fortune just missed out on $100k because he solved the puzzle as “I’m just showing out” instead of “I’m just showing off,”” said another.

“I am all up in my feels for Larry #wheeloffortune,” added another.

What did you think of Brown’s Bonus Round blunder? Let us know in the comments section below.