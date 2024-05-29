‘Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dance Moms mom Kelly Hyland has recently revealed the story behind her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3 after finding a lump in her breast in late March.

“I booked myself a mammogram,” Hyland shared. “I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass.”

“I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months,” Hyland told the outlet. “I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.”

One of the first signs something was amiss was her significant weight loss.

“I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss,” Hyland shared with E! News.

Hyland knew it was going to be a “very hard conversation” when the time came to tell her and Randy Hyland’s kids Brooke, Paige, and Josh about the diagnosis, while they were more than 1,000 miles away in Pittsburgh. Hyland was in Florida.

“I would’ve liked to have told them in person, but a phone call was the best I could do given the circumstances. I did a four-way call with all of my kids because I wanted to tell them at the same time and make sure they were all given the same information.”

Hyland is now undergoing chemotherapy and is on the second of six rounds of treatment. Shortly following will be surgery, radiation, and then 11 more treatments. The sessions are approximately 10-hours long and patients are to be accompanied by family members.

“I have a long journey ahead,” she said. “So I don’t want to put that responsibility on just one person.”

Along with her family, Hyland is supported by fellow Dance Moms stars. She is continuing to record her podcasts Dear Dance Mom… and Back to the Barre in an effort to keep her life “as normal as possible.”

“I hate feeling like I am inconveniencing anyone or being a burden in anyway,” she continued. “However, I am quickly learning I am on a very long and tough road, so I am going to need to learn to accept people’s help because I am very lucky to have people that want to take care of me during this time.”