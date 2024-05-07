The Dance Moms stars have a love-hate relationship with the pyramid. Abby Lee Miller notoriously ranked her ALDC dancers on her infamous pyramid during the Lifetime show’s run. She would start at the bottom and work her way to the top, while her dancers waited to see where they would place. The soundbite has since become a viral TikTok meme.

Now, the stars of the reality series are putting some much-needed fun into the pyramid ranking. Dance Moms alums Kalani Hilliker, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, and Kendall Vertes stopped by TV Insider’s studio to chat about the Dance Moms reunion and do a pyramid ranking of notable dance movies.

Right away, the girls place the 2000 cult classic Center Stage at the bottom of the pyramid. “You were good, but I’m waiting for you to be great,” Kendall says, echoing Abby’s words. Save the Last Dance also gets ranked at the bottom because none of them have seen the 2000 Julia Stiles movie. Flashdance is the final dance movie to make the bottom of the pyramid.

There’s some back-and-forth amongst the girls about the final rankings of Step Up, Dirty Dancing, and Black Swan on the dance movies pyramid. “I think Step Up is number one, though. I love Step Up,” Kalani says. Brooke decides to just put all three at the top of the pyramid.

“We don’t do pyramids around here,” Kalani quips. Brooke adds, “You know what? Everyone’s on top of our pyramid.”

In the end, Step Up comes out on top. In Dance Moms speak, the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan movie goes “three for three” to take first place. Black Swan is third on the pyramid, while Dirty Dancing places second.

Do you agree with their pyramid ranking? Which dance movie is at the top of your pyramid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.