Acapulco takes a deep dive into one of its more colorful characters as Season 3’s sixth episode, “Take a Chance on Me,” shines a spotlight on pool boy Hector (Rafael Cebrián).

In a tradition for the show, having done background stories for Las Colinas employees, Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar) and Diane (Jessica Collins) in past seasons, this time around, series creator Austin Winsberg says, “Rather than doing something that’s another sort of historical backstory into who they are, maybe it’s interesting to do something in the present where we get to see another character outside of the hotel that we wouldn’t necessarily expect.”

The character in question is Hector, who is played by Cebrián both past and present. Ultimately, Winsberg says, “Rafael just stood out to us because he’s such a great actor and I think a lot of what he plays in the show is the showboat, the peacocking, and the comedic arrogance of that character. But there’s a lot more depth to Rafael.”

It was this desire to add dimension to the character fans have gotten to know over the years that led to this episode’s deeper story. “We just thought that that was a really cool way to elevate the character,” Winsberg reiterates.

According to showrunner Sam Laybourne, Winsberg was also responsible for having Cebrián play the older version of Hector as well, which is a first for the present-day timeline. “He’s such a handsome guy. It makes sense, like, of course, Hector still looks incredible.” Fans get a little insight into Hector’s growth in the exclusive clip, above, as he has a meal with Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) and his employee Joe (Will Sasso).

When a girl comes rushing up to their table, Maximo assumes she wants a photo with him, but she’s more eager to get a snapshot with Hector who is now an accomplished romance author. The revelation seems to shock Maximo, who never would have thought the pool boy was a writer. It just goes to show you can’t judge a book by its cover.

See the full sneak peek above, and don’t miss the Hector-centric episode of Acapulco when it drops on Apple TV+ on May 29.

Acapulco, Season 3, Wednesdays, Apple TV+