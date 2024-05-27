The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Following the death of General Hospital alum Johnny Wactor — who was fatally shot during a suspected attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Saturday — the 37-year-old’s colleagues from the ABC soap, including his onscreen family members, are mourning the loss of the Brando Corbin portrayer.

General Hospital shared its condolences on its official Instagram account. “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the soap’s post reads. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Bonnie Burroughs — who played Brando’s mother, Gladys Corbin — commented on the GH post, writing, “It was my great privilege to work with and become friends with this gentle, talented, generous soul. I loved him and grieve for his real mother.”

Sofia Mattson — who plays Brando’s widow, Sasha Gilmore, on the soap — also commented on the post, writing, “We will miss you so much, Johnny. One of the most incredible humans I’ve ever met.”

And in an Instagram post of her own, Mattson wrote, “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hardworking and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard, and loved. I admire the man he was so much, and I’m a better person for having known him.”

She added: “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed, Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA MATTSSON (@iamsofiamattsson)

Another emotional tribute came from Jon Lindstrom, who plays Dr. Kevin Collins. “When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news,” Lindstrom wrote on X. “Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and [who] always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world. I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P.”

Wactor’s brother Grant told the Daily Mail that the soap star died shielding a female coworker from the gunfire after coming across three men stealing the catalytic converter from his car outside the bar where he worked.

Here are other social media tributes from General Hospital actors:

Honestly, words can't begin 2 express the sadness with which 2 convey my feelings towards losing another #GH Alum. The senselessness of this lose is beyond description. Johnny was such a good guy. Really horrible. RIP #JohnnyWactor & much love & comfort to those who loved him. — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) May 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

Heartbreaking 💔

What an incredible man. Deep love and prayers to Johnny’s family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ug7xMqmVe4 — Laura Wright (@lldubs) May 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Arbab (@ashtonarbab)

Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well. We all were cheated of many years with him. pic.twitter.com/Ca03hAKA4z — Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 27, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Watros (@watros.watros)

Just tragic, enraging & heartbreaking. What a lovely man Johnny was. https://t.co/LrWynSGa5w — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia Look (@thelydia_look)

Another talented, kind and generous @generalhospital colleague gone too soon. Deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of @WactorTractor #JohnnyWactor #GH 💔 https://t.co/vVgJ9f2WFI — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) May 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Lawson (@themarkmlawson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by finola hughes (@finolafilona)